Tottenham Hotspur three three-game winning run in the English Premier League came to an end against Brighton. The Ange Postecoglou-managed side will be aiming to end their year with a victory when they take on Bournemouth at home. Spurs sit fifth in the points table, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal. They have shown great improvement in terms of their style of play but inconsistency in results continues to be a hindrance. Opponents Bournemouth have won four games in a row and are undefeated in their last five. The team will be confident of a fine showing against a superior team, at least on paper. Tottenham Hotspur versus Bournemouth will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester City Ends Historic Year on High With 2–0 Win Over Sheffield United; Nottingham Forest Beats 2–1 Manchester United.

Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma are banned from this game due to their disciplinary issues. Richarlison will lead the attack with Giovani lo Celso as the playmaker behind him. James Maddison is closing in on a return but this game has come too soon for the English midfielder. Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr form the midfield partnership and their main role will be to move the ball quickly to the attacking third.

Tyle Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly, Hamed Traore, and Lloyd Kelly are all ruled out for Bournemouth. Milos Kerkez and Darren Randolph will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability. Dominic Solanke is in fine goal-scoring form and it will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net again. Manchester United Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Visit India for First Time on February 9.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 31. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth, football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Bournemouth score goals and this should be a high-scoring encounter, with the home side winning 3-2 in the end.

