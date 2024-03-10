Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has backed the government's nationwide sports development initiative 'Kirti', saying it has the potential to bring about big changes in the country's educational ecosystem. The Sports Ministry has launched 'Kirti', a grassroots-level talent-identification programme aimed at school-going children. The programme will identify and nurture talent and bridge the gaps in sports across the country. Chopra, the Olympic and world champion javelin thrower said that a strong base for school-going children will pave the way for a perfect future. Neeraj Chopra Confident of Good Showing at Paris Olympic Games 2024.

"We need to tell children in the age group of 13-14 that they need to give attention to both sports and education. And if the schools can also support and balance things for them, it would be great," said Chopra in a video posted by SAI Media.

"School can plan their regimen properly, how they will select children (for sports) and how they will manage their academics and sports," said Chopra, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist.

"I think that this (education system) should change so that both sports and academics can be balanced. If that happens then it will bring about great changes in our country," said Chopra.

