Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Indian golfers, including former Asian Tour winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi, will be vying for honours when the sixth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational tournament tees off here on Thursday.

The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 1. The tournament had been jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing great Jeev.

Also Read | Shakib Al Hasan Becomes 7th-highest Run-Getter in ICC Cricket World Cup History, Surpasses Brian Lara to Achieve Feat During PAK vs BAN CWC 2023 Match.

The tournament is being staged at Jeev's home course, the Chandigarh Golf Club, for the sixth year in succession and offers a handsome prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore. The field will feature 130 participants, including 127 professionals and three amateurs.

The attractive field for the tournament this year will feature event host Jeev along with India's international winners such as Rahil Gangjee, Rashid, TATA Steel PGTI ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Sujjan Singh and Himmat Singh Rai.

Also Read | National Games 2023: 52-Year-Old Bhaskar Balachandra Credits Rigorous Fitness Regime for Gold Medal Victory in Men’s Billiards 100up Event.

Other leading Indian players include Aman Raj, Olympian Udayan Mane and last week's winner Jairaj Singh Sandhu.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, American Varun Chopra, Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadian Sukhraj Singh Gill and Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

"It's one of the most eagerly awaited weeks of the year for me as hosting an event named after myself is always special," said Tournament host Jeev, who has won multiple titles on the DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour and has 14 Major appearances to his credit.

"The first tournament on the PGTI to be named after a player, has gone from strength to strength over the years and I expect the sixth edition of the event to be another memorable experience for the players and golf fans alike.

"The tournament has all the makings of a classic contest with a top-class field vying for the coveted trophy at my home course, the Chandigarh Golf Club, which has provided immaculate playing conditions and has a history of producing nail-biting finishes."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)