London, Apr 17 (PTI) Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be testing a Formua E car for the first time at the Berlin round from April 22-23.

Daruvala is a Mahindra Racing reserve driver. The 24-year-old is fulfilling his Mahindra duties alongside a fourth full season in the Formula 2 Championship.

"ROOKIE TEST: @DaruvalaJehan will drive for us at the @FIAFormulaE Official Rookie Test after the Berlin E-Prix, making his debut outing in a Formula E race car," Mahindra Racing tweeted.

Mahindra Racing is the only Indian outfit competing in Formula E though Tata-owned Jaguar is also part of the electric racing series.

