The Chicago White Sox game against Baltimore Orioles in Major League Baseball witnessed some really nasty scenes, with a massive fight breaking out among the fans. The brawl, which lasted for two minutes, involved female as well as male fans going at each other as chaos ensued in the area. The fans aggressively pulled each others’ hair, threw fists and kicked each other as the spectators looked on in shock. Interestingly, there was no security to be seen in the area. One person attempted to make peace as he tried to separate the warring fans, but his effort was in vain as they were too many of them who lost control and engaged in a wild brawl. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly 'Not Happy' With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Read to Know Reason.

Clip of the Fan Fight

WATCH: A massive brawl broke out at a Chicago White Sox game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/rQEWDnXIze — News Bro (@Newzbro) April 17, 2023

Another Video of the Massive Brawl

Huge #brawl breaks out at #Chicago White Sox baseball game as male and female fans swing punches pic.twitter.com/tuJYwZtV4M — Hans Solo (@thandojo) April 16, 2023

Fans Aggressively Fight During Chicago White Sox Game

Multi-fight happening right after “knuck if you buck” played at the White Sox VS Orioles game in Chicago 🤣 WORLDSTAAAAAAR pic.twitter.com/v7b9nbL7wA — JESS 🏹❣️ (@JessicaMarie_) April 15, 2023

Video clips of the brawl in the stands have gone viral on social media. The fight between the fans was captured from several angles. The brawl seemed to subside for a while when one fan got up a chair and showed obscene gestures towards the others. It was when another fan threw a bottle at her and things seemed to get heated up once again. Things eventually calmed down in the area.

Coming to the match, White Sox played a wonderful game, clinching a 7-6 in 10 innings victory over the Baltimore Oriocles. It was their sixth win of the season.

