Dubai, Jan 29 (PTI) India's Jehan Daruvala secured Mumbai Falcons' maiden F3 Asia podium finish on team's debut by finishing a creditable third despite some early hiccups, here on Friday.

Jehan began fourth on the grid but had to take evasive action at the start after being cut off by a driver ahead.

He then had to defend during the first lap, but recovered well and soon overtook another driver.

With a car right on his tail, Jehan could not make up further places.

Another Indian Kush Maini had a forgettable race as he encountered an accident on the first lap.

Kush was hit by another car on lap 1. He had to pit to change a tyre, which put him right at the back of the field.

He clocked the second fastest lap of the race and will therefore would start second in Race 2 on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)