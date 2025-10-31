New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre lauded the Indian women's cricket team for scripting history with their stunning chase of 340 against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal, calling it a "true team effort" led by Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur.

"The Indian women's cricket team made history yesterday. Chasing 340 runs against Australia is no easy feat; it was a true team effort. Jemimah Rodrigues stood out with her preparation and performance, while others also played their part well. After losing two wickets early on, they focused on building a partnership, adding 150 runs, with Harmanpreet Kaur contributing significantly. Their determination, passion, and sporting temperament were clearly visible on the field. Now, we must hold our emotions and concentrate on the final match..." Pravin Amre told ANI.

In one of the most show-stealing run-chases in women's cricket history, a masterclass century by Jemimah Rodrigues and yet another big match knock by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped India pull off a run-chase of 339 runs, the highest-ever in women's ODIs and the best-ever run-chase in 50-over World Cup knockout games across men's and women's competitions.

Sharing his thoughts on Women in Blue's victory, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said the moment was "huge" for the women's team and urged all 140 crore Indians to rally behind them as they aim to bring the trophy home.

"This is definitely huge for the Women's Team. We want all 140 crore Indians to support them in the final. We won a World Cup in 2024, and now one more cup is coming home," Chahal told the media.

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan also lauded performance of the women's team.

Taking to X, Sehwag wrote, "Australia soch rahi thi ek aur semi-final hai, aaram se jeeto aur pahuncho Final- hamari ladkiyon ne socha yeh to mauka hai asli dhamaka karne ka! Saare criticism ko dho daala. Kya khel dikhaya. Proud of our women in blue."

On India's victory, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan said, "Such a pleasure watching this chase by @BCCIWomen with calmness & composure. Just too good from Jemimah Rodrigues & Harmanpreet Kaur. That cameo from Richa Ghosh was crucial."

India will take on South Africa in the Women's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. (ANI)

