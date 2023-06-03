London [UK], June 3 (ANI): Former English skipper Joe Root has become the second English batter to cross 11,000 runs in Test format.

Root's prowess in Test format was on display against Ireland as he struck 56 (59) and built a strong partnership on Day 2 to take England a step closer towards clinching the victory.

Also Read | PSG to Have No Ligue 1 2022-23 Title Celebrations As Show of Support for Hospitalised Goalkeeper Sergio Rico After His Serious Horse-Riding Accident.

The only English batter who has scored more runs than Root is former English skipper Alastair Cook.

Cook is often regarded as one of the best batters in Test format. In his career lasting over 12 years, the left-handed batter scored 12,472 runs in 161 matches at an average of 45.35.

Also Read | WTC 2023 Final: 5 Indian Players to Watch Out for in Summit Clash Against Australia.

Root is 1,468 runs short of becoming the highest run scorer in Tests for England.

Root has scored 11,004 in 130 matches with an average of 50.24.

Root's knock of 56 was a glimpse of the dominant display of English batters on Friday.

Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett provided the ideal start to the hosts with a 109-run partnership. Fionn Hand brought an end to their partnership to give Ireland a glimmer of hope.

However, Pope went on with his business and brought up a 252-run partnership. Pope sent the ball across the boundary line at every single opportunity.

Ben Duckett matched Pope's intensity and applied pressure on the Irish bowlers with his flawless technique. Pope went on to complete his maiden double century but Duckett fell short by 18 runs.

With the new ball, Graham Hume claimed Duckett's wicket. From that point, Joe Root and Pope laid the foundation of another massive partnership which took England's score to 507/2. England looked in the pole position before the third session of Day 2.

However, Andy McBrine kicked off the third session on the right note for the visitors as he picked up Root's wicket. Pope was next to follow. England decided to declare their innings at a score of 524/4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)