Adelaide [Australia], December 14 (ANI): England star batter Joe Root has revealed the challenges of the 2021-22 Ashes tour and how the recent trip to Noosa could help the Three Lions ahead of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

Before heading to Adelaide for the third Test, the England team and support staff took a pre-scheduled trip to Noosa -- a break arranged before the Ashes series, with no cricket training planned.

During a conversation with Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports ahead of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, Root opened up on England's break in Noosa and the "shambles" of the 2021-22 Ashes Tour. Root also explained why the Covid series in 2021/22 showed how important a break is for a team.

"The hardest bit was that it was not the first Covid bubble we were in but the last. We had done 20-odd Tests by that point, which was probably 15 more than the next team. The guys were wiped out. We were turning up to games with four of our coaches in isolation for two weeks, players running the build-up to a Test match," Root said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It was a shambles, really, and not what you need for peak performance. It shouldn't be like that. That was the state of the times but you could see the wear and tear it took on coaches and players, so I think it's important that perspective is kept," he added.

The 34-year-old added that they are desperate to win every game they play. "You are not always going to get it right as players. We are desperate to win every game we play, are very passionate about playing for England, representing our country and delivering our best as often as we can. It's not through lack of effort or hard work. Sometimes we get it wrong and make mistakes. This is not a sob story - I am not sitting here with a little violin asking for people to feel sorry for us."

Root said that there could be a misconception if England went to Noosa for a break, but sometimes it benefits a team and could give the best chance to win the match.

"We know how lucky we are and how good we've got it, but you need to be able to switch off and get away from the game so you are mentally right to compete and be right at the top of your game. I understand when you lose a couple of games there can be a misconception about what it might look like [to go to Noosa], but ultimately you have to prepare in a way that is going to benefit you and the team and give you the best chance of winning out here," Root said.

"The most important part of Test cricket is preparing mentally. Everyone within that team has the qualities to go and win Test matches, do individual things of brilliance to turn a game. It's making sure you are in the mental space to deliver that," the veteran batter said.

Meanwhile, England are trailing 0-2 behind in the ongoing five-match Ashes Test series against Australia. The visitors lost the opening Test in Perth and the Brisbane Test by eight wickets, respectively. The third Test in Adelaide will begin on December 17. (ANI)

