New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): England batter Joe Root continued his history-making ways, going past Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter of all time in Test cricket history.

Root accomplished this feat during the third day of the fourth Manchester Test against India. At the end of the second session, the veteran batter was unbeaten at 121* in 201 balls, with 13 fours. Before this Test, he needed 120 runs to overtake Ponting.

Now, he stands just below legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests, scoring 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

In 168 Tests, Ponting scored 13,378 runs at an average of 51.85, with 41 centuries and 62 fifties. His best score was 257. Now, he has been pushed down to number three in all time charts.

Now in 157 Tests, Root has scored 13,380 runs in 286 innings at an average of 51.26, with 38 centuries and 66 fifties. His best score is 262.

Root also tied Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (38 tons) for joint fourth-most centuries in the longer format, now standing only behind Ponting (41), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) and Tendulkar (51).

This is 23rd Test ton for Root in home conditions, the joint-most for anyone in home Tests alongside Ponting, Kallis and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene.

Following Root's accomplishment, Ponting, who was overtaken by Root, hailed the English superstar, saying that there is no reason why he cannot go past Tendulkar.

"Magnificent from Root. This is a great moment in history," said Ponting as quoted by Sky Sports, a part of the expert/commentary panel for the series.

"The way his career his gone, there is absolutely no reason why he will not go past Tendulkar," he added.

England finished the second session at 433/4, with Root (121*) and skipper Ben Stokes (36*) unbeaten. While Washington Sundar (2/30) attempted to pull things back in favour of India by removing Ollie Pope (71) and Harry Brook (3), Stokes and Root helped England to a healthy 75-run lead. (ANI)

