Washington, Jun 18 (AP) The Washington Spirit have acquired Juventus forward Sofia Cantore, who becomes the first Italian international in the National Women's Soccer League.

Cantore's contract will keep her with the Spirit through the 2027 season, the team said Tuesday. She will join the Spirit on July 1.

Cantore is currently on Italy's provisional roster for the European Championship. She has made 37 appearances for the national team with five goals.

She scored 11 goals for Juventus in Italy's Serie A this past season.

“I'm very proud to join this important club and grateful for their trust in my abilities,” Cantore said in a statement. “I'm excited to start this new chapter of my career as the first Italian player in the NWSL and can't wait to work every day with coach Adrián González and my new teammates.”

