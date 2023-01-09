Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday inaugurated the Gwalior Sports Festival and also played cricket with young players and said that India has immense potential in the field of sports.

Gwalior district administration has organized a sports festival from January 8 to 15.

In the Gwalior sports festival, different types of sports will be played on four grounds of the city. Cricket, kabaddi, kho kho, volleyball and other sports will also be organized from the school level to various city organisations.

"Got the opportunity to inaugurate 'Gwalior Sports Festival' at Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. Around 85 male and 15 female wrestlers will show their mettle in wrestling competitions in this festival. This is a commendable effort towards increasing awareness among the youth towards sports and health," Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted on his Twitter handle.

In this sports festival, different types of sports will be played on four grounds of the city. Kabaddi, volleyball, basketball, and cricket will be opening the sports festival.

Union Minister Scindia stated "India have tremendous potential in the sports industry on the occasion of the Gwalior Sports Festival. Similarly, Prime Minister Modi thinks. We arranged the Sports Festival in accordance with this reasoning and with the assistance of the Government of India. Our ideology is that this will bring a new enthusiasm in the youth and new sports Navratnas will emerge."

On the other hand, MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar said that the sports festival will give a platform to young players to showcase their talent and New young talents will emerge from here.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was unable to stop himself from playing cricket when the Gwalior Sports Festival was launched. When he arrived at the Roop Singh Stadium, his passion for cricket was evident. (ANI)

