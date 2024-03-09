Berlin, Mar 9 (AP) Harry Kane scored a hat trick and set up two goals as Bayern Munich reduced Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga lead to seven points with an 8-1 rout of Mainz on Saturday.

It was the third straight game that Kane scored two goals or more, and the second successive game in which Bayern looked like its old self after a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But Leverkusen can restore its 10-point lead with a win over visiting Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Bayern didn't have to wait long for a familiar face to break the deadlock when Jamal Musiala set up Kane for his 28th goal of the season in the 13th minute.

Kane struck the post with a header and Leon Goretzka connected with the rebound to make it 2-0 in the 19th.

But then Nadiem Amiri pulled one back with a thumping free kick in the 31st.

Kane made it 3-1 before the break, and Musiala set up Thomas Müller for 4-1 after it.

Kane returned Musiala's earlier favor for the 21-year-old Germany midfielder to score in the 61st and Bayern still pushed for more.

Serge Gnabry made it six goals with his heel in the 66th, and Kane completed his fourth Bundesliga hat trick in the 70th to take his season tally to 30 in just 25 appearances.

Goretzka completed the rout in injury time.

The only damper from a Bayern perspective was the injury that forced Alphonso Davis off early.

Cologne substitute Damion Downs, a 19-year-old German-American striker, scored for a 3-3 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach in their Rhine derby.

Local police made more than 200 arrests after rival fans clashed outside the stadium on Friday night.

Darmstadt coach Torsten Lieberknecht made seven changes to the team that lost 6-0 at home to Augsburg last weekend but it didn't stop his side conceding an own-goal in the third minute in Leipzig.

Leipzig went on to win 2-0 and move fourth before Borussia Dortmund played Werder Bremen in the late match.

Also, Augsburg held on to beat Heidenheim 1-0. (AP) AM

