Saskatoon (Canada), Jul 16 (PTI) India's Karman Kaur Thandi and her women's doubles partner Canadian Stacey Fung finished runners-up at the ITF W60 Saskatoon Challenger tennis tournament, here on Sunday.

Thandi and Fung put up a tough fight before losing 6-4, 4-6, 7-10 to USA's Abigail Renchell and Alana Smith in a pulsating summit clash of the USD 60,000-dollar tournament.

The Indo-Canadian combination had earlier defeated Savanna Ly-Nguyen of Vietnam and Martina Okalova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-2 in Round 1, before stunning top seeds Victoria Hu of USA and Renata Zarazua of Mexico 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Thandi and Fung then outwitted another American pair Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 to enter the finals.

Thandi had also finished second best in the W60 Sumter Palmetto Pro Open in the US.

The 25-year-old from New Delhi has also been picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China in September.

