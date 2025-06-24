Bhubaneswar, Jun 24 (PTI) Karnataka swimmer Rujula S bettered the 'Best Indian Performance' in the women's 50m freestyle event to win gold on the third day of the Senior National Aquatic Championship, here on Tuesday.

Rujula clocked 26.36 seconds to also improve the meet record.

Aryan Nehra won gold in the men's 400m freestyle, while Kushagra Rawat and Aneesh Gowda won silver and bronze respectively.

Bhavya Sachdeva of Delhi clocked 17.35.07 in the women's 1500m freestyle to claim the gold and better the meet record, while Shristi Upadhyaya of Odisha won her second individual medal with a bronze.

