Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) will host USD 15,000 prize money KSLTA-ITF World Women's Tennis Tour event from November 28 to December 5.

The tournament is a part of the International Tennis Federation's calendar, according to a release.

Rutuja Bhosale, Sowjanya Bavisetti, Zeel Desai and Vaidehi Chaudhary will be among the top Indian players in fray while Korean So-Ra Lee and Elena Jamshidi of Denmark will add the international flavour.

The tournament will be played under strict health and safety guidelines as laid down by the ITF and the Ministry of Health Affairs.

The qualifying rounds will be held on November 28 and 29 while the main event begins from November 30.

The field consists of 24 direct entries, including four wild cards and eight qualifiers.

The All India Tennis Federation has announced two wildcards -- Yubarani Banerjee and Jagmeet Kaur -- while the remaining two will be announced on Thursday.

