Sylhet (Bangladesh), Mar 23 (AP) Opener Dimuth Karunaratne hit a half-century to help Sri Lanka tighten its grip on the series-opening Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Sri Lanka extended its lead to 211 after reaching 119 for five at stumps on Day 2.

Pacer Vishwa Fernando claimed 4-48 in helping the visitors take a 92-run lead in the first innings when Bangladesh was bowled out for 188 in reply to Sri Lanka's 280 all out.

But, Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana, who had first innings figures of 3-87, dealt a double strike to leave Sri Lanka at 32 for two.

Rana, who finished with 2-42, had opener Nishan Madushka caught by wicketkeeper Liton Das for 10 with a delivery that moved sharply to take the outside edge.

He then took the big wicket of Kusal Mendis (3) with a bouncer that unsettled the batter.

Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan put Sri Lanka in further trouble, dismissing Angelo Mathews (22) and Dinesh Chandimal (0) in consecutive overs. But, Karunaratne held firm to ensure that Sri Lanka's lead would go past 200.

Karunaratne and captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who hit a century in the first innings, added a 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket before pacer Shoriful Islam employed a short ball trick successfully to get the better of Karunaratne, who hit seven fours and one six for his 52 off 101.

De Silva was batting on 23 with nightwatchman Vishwa Fernando on two.

Fernando earlier wrecked Bangladesh with brilliant pace bowling to help Sri Lanka earn a healthy lead. Fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara (3-31) and Kasun Rajitha (3-56) played their part well to weaken Bangladesh further.

Taijul Islam, who came as a night watchman on Day 1, top-scored for the side with 47 and Das made 25.

Resuming at 32 for three, Taijul started the day with a four through point off Rajitha, but Sri Lanka needed very little time to strike.

Kumara dismissed Mahmudul Hasan for 12, with a fuller, swinging delivery that took the outside edge.

Kumara's probing line and length earned him another wicket soon after when he dismissed Shahadat Hossain with an extra bounce, ending a 30-run partnership.

Kumara bowled Das with a full delivery after tormenting him repeatedly. Liton, who scored 25 off 43 with four boundaries, added 41 runs with Taijul.

Fernando, who took two wickets on Day 1, cleaned up the tail. (AP)

