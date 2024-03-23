France is involved in international friendlies in this window as they prepare for the Euros in Germany this summer. They had a brilliant qualifying campaign, winning seven out of the eight games played and qualification was never in doubt. Didier Deschamps' tenure as French manager has been successful so far, and his team will face Germany this evening at the Groupama Stadium. Germany is competing in UEFA Euro 2024 in June, and they need some match sharpness in order to win the title on home soil. France was last beaten by Germany in an international friendly seven months ago. France versus Germany starts at 01:30 AM IST. For the viewing option, scroll down. International Friendly 2024: Netherlands Secure Clinical 4-0 Victory Over Scotland, Colombia Edge Past Spain.

Antoine Griezmann will be ruled out for Germany due to injuries. Randal Kolo Muani, Oliver Giroud and Kylian Mbappe make up the front three for France and this is where their strength lies. Adrien Rabiot with his energy in midfield, will look to drive the team forward. Ousmane Dembele with his pace and trickery can cause problems for the Germany backline.

Manuel Neuer, Jan-Niklas Beste, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are the big names missing out for Germany due to injuries. Kai Havertz will lead the attack and he will have Thomas Muller as the playmaker behind him. Jamal Musiala with his pace can stretch the French backline.

When Is France vs Germany International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

France will play against Germany in an international football-friendly match on Sunday, March 24. The match will be played at the Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Nike’s New England Men’s Football Jersey Is Causing a Stir With Its Recolored Flag.

Where to Get Live Telecast of France vs Germany, International Friendly Match 2024?

There would be a live telecast viewing option of this match available on Sony Sports TV Channels. Fans in India hence can get France vs Germany live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For France vs Germany live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is France vs Germany International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming of the France vs Germany I-League 2023-24 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. You must have a SonyLIV Subscription to view the France vs Germany match on your mobile. This France vs Germany match would also be available on the Jio TV app. Germany have not tasted Victory in their last three matches and are on a two-game losing streak. They could well hold France to a draw here.

