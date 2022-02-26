Kent [UK], February 26 (ANI): Kent Cricket on Friday announced that Australian seamer Jackson Bird will join the Club for up to six County Championship matches in the early part of the 2022 season.

In first-class cricket, Bird has 419 wickets in 100 matches at 24.21, with an economy rate of 2.96.

Also Read | ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Jamshedpur FC Beat NorthEast United 3-2, Get Closer to Semifinals Spot.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play County Championship cricket again," Bird said in a statement.

"There is a talented bowling attack at Kent and I'm looking forward to the challenges that come with that, and helping my new teammates get points on the board at the start of the season," he added.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: International Olympic Committee Asks International Federations To Relocate Sports Events From Russia, Belarus.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "We're delighted that Jackson will be joining us for the early matches of this year's County Championship.

"He is an experienced bowler who will strengthen our squad as we begin our Championship campaign. He is a proven wicket-taker who will also be a great mentor for our young seamers, and we look forward to welcoming him to Canterbury." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)