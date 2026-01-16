Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): Chennai Singams continued their dominant run in ISPL - T10 Season 3 with a comprehensive 38-run victory over Falcon Risers Hyderabad, registering their second consecutive win and climbing to the top of the points table.

Batting first after winning the toss, skipper Ankur Singh's decision proved decisive as the Singams piled up a tournament-record 118 for 2 in their allotted 10 overs, the highest team total recorded in ISPL Season 3 so far, according to a release.

Vice-captain Ketan Mhatre led the charge with a breathtaking assault at the top of the order. He smashed 24 runs in the very first over, immediately putting Falcon Risers Hyderabad on the back foot. Alongside him, Jagannath Sarkar provided the perfect balance, as the opening pair raced to 50 runs in just 3.2 overs and stitched together a formidable 86-run opening partnership.

Ketan brought up his maiden fifty of the season and the fastest fifty of ISPL Season 3 off just 27 balls, before departing for a scintillating 54 off 30 deliveries. Jagannath carried forward the momentum with a fluent 37 off 26 balls, continuing his strong form from the previous match.

Late contributions from Munna Shaikh and Sarfraz Khan ensured Chennai finished strongly, taking the total to 118/2, marking their second 100-plus score of the season.

Defending a challenging target, Chennai Singams were clinical with the ball. Anurag Sarshar struck early, removing Prashant Gharat in the opening over to set the tone. The spotlight then firmly belonged to Chennai's Golden Arm, Jagannath Sarkar, who delivered a match-winning spell in the designated ISPL Swing Ball overs, claiming 3 wickets for just 13 runs.

Captain Ankur Singh, playing his first match of the season, made an immediate impact during the ISPL 50-50 Challenge Over, conceding only 7 runs and dismissing Shreyash Kadam. The disciplined bowling effort restricted Falcon Risers Hyderabad to 80/7 in 10 overs, sealing a dominant all-round performance. Jagannath Sarkar was named as the Man of the Match for his all-round performance of 37(26) and 3/13 (2 overs).

With this emphatic win, Chennai Singams sits at the top of the ISPL Season 3 table with 4 points, firmly establishing early momentum in the competition.

Match Summary:Chennai Singams: 118/2 (10 overs)Ketan Mhatre 54 (30)Vicky Bhoir 1/21 (2 overs)

Falcon Risers Hyderabad: 80/7 (10 overs)Mansoor KL 26 (11)Jagannath Sarkar 3/13 (2 overs)

Result: Chennai Singams beat Falcon Risers Hyderabad by 38 runs. (ANI)

