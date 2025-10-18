New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Ahead of the India vs England clash in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, former England Captain Nasser Hussain emphasised the importance of "embracing the moment", handling pressure, and the collective effort needed to succeed in this high-stakes contest.

He also highlighted the critical role of key players and the significance of playing "fearless cricket" to turn the tide in this pivotal game.

Also Read | Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India Women and England Women will lock horns against each other in the 20th encounter scheduled to be played at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"This is why you play the game. This is why you started as a young girl, attended all those net sessions, and worked hard to prove everyone wrong. You have made it to this stage as a domestic and international cricketer to play a World Cup game against England at home. This is your chance to show the world what you're capable of. Embrace the moment because it doesn't get any bigger than this. The world and India are watching, and the crowd support is fantastic. After two losses, the pressure mounts, but every game now is like a knockout. If India wins this, they gain momentum heading into the next matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh with confidence. The key is to play fearless cricket and enjoy the big moments like Joe Root, who said he always remembers his dream of playing for England and plays with a smile. So, embrace the big moments and be ready to be there when it matters most," Nasser Hussain said on Jio Hotstar.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2025: How To Watch BAN vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

India is entering the match on the back of a three-wicket loss to Australia, while England's last outing ended in a rain-curtailed draw against Pakistan, with the result fixture being abandoned due to rain.

India is in fourth place with two wins from four matches, while England sits in third place with 3 wins in four games, alongside one no-result. India will be aiming to bounce back in the fixture, while England will focus on continuing their undefeated run in the Women's CWC. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)