Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology's Samardeep Singh Gill improved on his own All India University (AIU) mark in men's Shot Put while Isha Chander Prakash (women's Heptathlon) and their men's 4x100m eclipsed the meet records on the final day of athletics action in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Thursday.

The fifth edition of KIUG 2025 is being held across seven cities in Rajasthan. A whopping 4448 athletes from 222 Universities are competing in 23 medal disciplines. The Games are being held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Rajasthan State Sports Council and is being hosted by Poornima University.

Also Read | 'We Don't Cross the Finish Line in Every Match of Life': Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Rumours Resurface After Event Company's Cryptic Note.

With just one day of competition left, Chandigarh University extended its lead at the top of the medals table to 41 by bagging seven gold medals in Canoe and Kayaking on Thursday, as per a SAI Media press release.

While Chandigarh University dominated the Canoe and Kayaking events, three new records were made in athletics to take the total to 12 over four days.

Also Read | From Rs 10 Pocket Money to Kreeda Ratna Award: Remarkable Journey of Kho Kho Champion Gowtham MK.

Shot putter Samardeep, who has beaten two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor thrice this year, hurled the shot put to a distance of 19.42m on his second attempt to claim the gold medal, while the second-place finisher Aniket of Guru Kashi University could only manage to clear a distance of 18.08m.The previous AIU record (18.76m) and KIUG record (18.75m) holder, Samardeep has been in exceptional form this year throwing consistently above 19 metres and repeated that feat in Jaipur.

"I came here to perform for my University as I am doing my Masters of Physical Education from there. Before coming here I also had an ankle injury but I am happy to maintain my consistency here," the 24-year-old, who registered his personal best of 19.82m in the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai earlier this year, told SAI Media.

Samardeep's teammate, Isha Chander Prakash, eclipsed the KIUG record in the heptathlon with a score of 4857. Isha had taken a sizeable lead over her opponents after the first four events on Wednesday and maintained the advantage on Thursday to improve on the previous record by 109 points. The earlier record was held by Sonu Kumari of Lovely Professional University.

Olympian and 100m, 200m national record holder Animesh Kujur then ended the competition for KIIT on a high as he led his team to a new 4x100m meet record with a time of 40.09 seconds. Silver medal winners Mahatma Gandhi University also equalled the previous KIUG record of 40.76s, held by Mangalore University.

In Udaipur, Chandigarh University added seven gold medals on the last day of Canoe and Kayaking action at the Fateh Sagar Lake to finish with 23 gold, one silver and one bronze in the discipline. Guru Kashi University was the second-best contingent, with three gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals.

In the men's football final at Poornima University, University of Calicut defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 5-4 in the shoot-out after a goalless score-line in regulation time.

*RESULTS

-ATHLETICSWomen800m: Gold - Amandeep Kaur (Panjab University) 2:10.72s; Silver - Rekha Piroji (Mangalore University); Bronze - Riya Patil (Shivaji University) 2:17.37s

10000m: Gold - Ravina Vijay Gayakwad (SPPU) 37:22.59s; Silver - Busra Khan (Rabindranath Tagore Univ) 38:32.80s; Bronze - Tejaswini Lambkane (RTM, Nagpur) 41:02.13s

4x100m relay: Gold - Jain University 47.22s; Silver - Mumbai University 47.36s; Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University 47.52s

Heptathlon: Gold - Isha Chander Prakash (KIIT) 4857 (meet record); Silver - Magudeeshwari S (Manonmaniam University) 4648; Bronze - Neeta Kumari (Kurukshetra University) 4557

Pole Vault: Gold - Nitika Akare (LPU) 3.60m; Silver - Deepika A (University of Madras) 3.40m; Bronze - Dharshini (Periyar University) 3.40m

Men800m: Gold - Mogalivenkat Ram Reddy (KLEF University) 1:51.62s; Silver - Bejoy J (University of Calicut) 1:52.41s; Bronze - Basant Chauhan (Panjab University) 1:52.83s

3000m steeplechase: Gold - Nagaraj Divate (Karnatak University) 9:52.93s; Silver - Saurabh (Panjab University) 9:53.08s; Bronze - Vikash Ray (Lalit Narayan Mithila University) 9:53.38s

4x100m relay: Gold - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 40.09 (meet record); Silver - Mahatma Gandhi University 40.76s; Bronze - University of Calicut 41.21s

Triple Jump: Gold - Narpinder Singh (Guru Kashi University) 15.30m; Silver - Vivek Gupta (Dr Homi Bhabha State University) 15.11m

Shot Put: Gold - Samardeep Singh (KIIT) 19.42m (AIU and Meet Record); Silver - Aniket (Guru Kashi University) 18.08m; Bronze - G Balaji (SRM University) 17.58m

Javelin Throw: Gold - Shashank Patil (Rani Channamma University) 71.88m; Silver - Utsav Tanwar (Chandigarh University) 71.59m; Bronze - Vipul Yadav (Rajrishi Bhartihari

-CANOE and KAYAKING

WomenC-1 200m: Gold - Moirangthem Sophia Devi (Chandigarh University) 00:52.503s; Silver - Nikki (Panjab University) 00:54.740s; Bronze - Vichitra Gupta (LPU) 00:56.493s

C-2 200m: Gold - Chandigarh University 00:48.840s; Silver - Panjab University 00:50.040s; Bronze - Savitribai Phule Pune University 00:51.090s

K-1 200m: Gold - Pooja (Chandigarh University) 00:47.517s; Silver - Samara A Chako (Guru Nanak Dev University) 00:49.473s; Bronze - Kulsum (Panjab University) 00:50.873s

K-2 200m: Gold - Chandigarh University 00:47.532s; Silver - Panjab University 00.49.362s; Bronze - Guru Kashi University 00:51.502

K-4 200m: Gold - Chandigarh University 43.988s; Silver - Panjab University 48.672s; Bronze - Shivaji University 50.859s

MenC-1 200m: Gold - Midhun Madhu (University of Kerala) 43.910s; Silver - Aniket (LPU) 46.133s; Bronze - Hemam Rojit Singh (Panjab University) 48.887s

C-2 200m: Gold - Chandigarh University 39.759s; Silver - Savitribai Phule Pune University 40.069s; Bronze - Guru Kashi University 42.015s

K-1 200m: Gold - Ningthoujam Nivash Singh (Guru Kashi Uni) 40.864s; Silver - Vishal Goswami (LPU) 41.700s; Bronze - Karan Shende (RTM Nagpur) 46.764s

K-2 200m: Gold - Guru Kashi University 35.767s; Silver - Guru Nanak Dev University 35.783s; Bronze - Chandigarh University 36.047s

K-4 200m: Gold - Chandigarh University 33.004s; Silver - Guru Kashi University 33.461s; Bronze - Shivaji University 35.288s

-FOOTBALL (Finals)Men: Gold - University of Calicut; Silver - Guru Nanak Dev University; Bronze - Adamas University, Mahatma Gandhi University

-MALLAKHAMBWomenTeam: Gold - Savitribai Phule Pune University 81.55; Silver - Mumbai University 79.70; Bronze - Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University 79.20

MenTeam: Gold -Mumbai University 124.10; Silver - Savitribai Phule Pune University 122.80; Bronze - Rabindranath Tagore University 118.70

-TENNISWomen: Gold - Maharshi Dayanand University; Silver - Osmania University; Bronze - University of Madras

Men: Gold - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology; Silver - Manipal University; Bronze - Bharathiar University. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)