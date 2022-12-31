Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): Hockey Madhya Pradesh showed nerves of steel to defeat the Hockey Association of Odisha in a thrilling Final of the Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Men's Under 18) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.

Hockey Haryana claimed third place in the competition with a win against Hockey Jharkhand in the 3rd/4th place match.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh dominated the Final from the start, claiming a dramatic 6-5 win against the Hockey Association Of Odisha.

Zameer Mohammad (3', 6', 22') was the star of the Final, scoring a hat-trick for the winning side. Ali Ahmad (7'), Mohammad Zaid Khan (35') and Captain Ankit Pal (58') contributed to the victory as well, scoring one each. On the other hand, Anmol Ekka (15'), Paulus Lakra (17'), Deepak Minz (30'), Akash Soreng (45') and Anmol Ekka (54') found the back of the net for Hockey Association Of Odisha, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Speaking after the final, Hockey Madhya Pradesh coach Devki Nandan Kushwaha said, "We had put in a lot of hard work and it paid off in the Final. Our players played brilliantly against a top side like the Hockey Association Of Odisha. We were not under any kind of pressure before the match and executed our plans to perfection on the pitch to win the trophy."

In the 3rd/4th place match earlier in the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Jharkhand 2-0 to finish on the third. Amandeep (32') and Roshan (36') scored goals for Hockey Haryana.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Association Of Odisha, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand have qualified for the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

Awards List: Best Goalkeeper: Ravi (Haryana) Best Defender: Sundaram Rajawat (Madhya Pradesh) Best Midfielder: Premdayal Giri (Odisha)Best Striker: Ali Ahmad (Madhya Pradesh). (ANI)

