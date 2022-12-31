New Delhi, Dec 30: Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC on Friday confirmed the signing of Australian defender Dylan Fox until the end of the ongoing season. Fox has previous ISL experience from his time with North East United FC during the ISL 2020-21 season and helped attain their best-ever position in the ISL standings as they finished third that season. The 28-year-old also played for FC Goa in the ISL 2021-22 season. Besides having 10 matches under his belt for the Gaurs, the centre-back scored his first Hero ISL goal last season. East Bengal 2-1 Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23: Cleighton Silva's Late Free Kick Goal Helps East Bengal Clinch Crucial Three Points At Home.

He joins Jamshedpur FC, who have been struggling this season due to inconsistency and injuries. The Red Miners will hope that the addition of Fox will give solidity to their backline and help them push further up the Hero ISL table. Jamshedpur FC were in need of a foreign center-back following the departure of their captain Peter Hartley. Fox has vast experience in Australia's A-League and was notably named as the best Wellington Phoenix Under-23 Player of the Year in 2016. The Australian defender joins JFC as one of the senior players and will hope to serve as one of the leaders in their squad.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd was delighted with the arrival of the defender and expressed that Fox's arrival would help them to move up the table. "Dylan (Fox) is going to be very important for us. He is a very good defender and has the qualities that we need to continue to push up the table. I would like to welcome him to Jamshedpur FC and look forward to working with him at the club," said Boothroyd in a statement released by the club. ISL Transfer News: ATK Mohun Bagan Acquire the Services of Lalthathanga Khawlhring Aka Puitea.

The 28-year--old was happy to join the reigning ISL Shield Winners. Fox is looking forward to joining their teammates and helping them to succeed in the second half of the season. "I'm very happy to join Jamshedpur FC, I can't wait to get started, hit the ground running, and help the team make a strong finish to the end of the season. All the players as well as the boss have been very welcoming and I'm feeling completely at home," Fox said.

After 11 games, Jamshedpur FC are currently sitting at the 10th position in the table with a solitary win. With five points in their bag, the club is 15 points behind the six spot in the table.

