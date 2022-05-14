Pune, May 14 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders posted 177 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win IPL game here on Saturday.

Sam Billings (34) and Andre Russell (49 not out) shared a 63-run partnership to take KKR across the 150-mark after they were 94 for five in the 12th over.

KKR scored 58 in the last five overs.

Ajinkya Rahane (28) and Nitish Rana (26) also got starts but couldn't extend their innings.

For SRH, Umran Malik (3/33) was back in form with a three-wicket haul, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27), Marco Jansen (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/43) also claimed one wicket each.

Brief Score:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 49 not out; Umran Malik 3/33) vs SRH.

