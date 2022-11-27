Dhaka, Nov 27 (PTI) India's Karandeep Kochhar fired a brilliant 6-under 65 to register a superb finish at tied fourth place at the USD 400,000 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open here on Sunday.

Another Indian featuring in the Top-10 was Veer Ahlawat (72), who after being tied third at one stage ended tied eight.

It was Kochhar's best Asian Tour result outside India, after his tied second at Panasonic Open India in 2017.

Thailand's Danthai Boonma won the event after a tight two-horse race with close friend and compatriot Kosuke Hamamoto.

Danthai fired a closing three-under-par 68 at Kurmitola Golf Club for a four-round aggregate of 13-under-par 271 and a one-shot victory over Hamamoto, who carded a 70.

Three Indians -- Aman Raj (70), SSP Chawrasia (67) and Khalin Joshi (71) -- finished in tied 22nd place at 2-under for the week and S Chikkarangappa with a second straight 69 was tied 29th at 1-under for four rounds.

Udayan Mane (71) was tied 47th while Rashid Khan (76) and Viraj Madappa (75) were tied 57th.

Kochhar, who has won once on the Indian PGTI Tour this season, fired six birdies and an eagle and he had one bogey. His eagle came on Par-5 14th and he closed birdie-birdie in his 65.

Ahlawat had as many as five birdies but also gave away five bogeys in his 72.

Rattanon Wannasrichan made it a 1-2-3 for Thailand after returning a 67 to finish three behind the champion.

