New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Former Saurashtra captain Sitanshu Kotak has been handed the coaching responsibilities for the India 'A' squad which is currently touring Bangladesh for two four-day 'Test' matches, beginning Tuesday.

One of the batting coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Kotak will be assisted by Troy Cooley and T Dilip, the national team's fielding coach.

Dilip was given a short break after India's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

He will travel with India 'A' squad and then join the senior national side for the two Tests against Bangladesh scheduled from December 14 to 18 in Chattogram and December 22 to December 26 in Dhaka.

The coaching set-up for India 'A' needed to be changed as VVS Laxman, and his support staff of Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule, are currently with the senior India team in New Zealand.

India 'A' squad for the first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Atit Sheth.

India 'A' squad for the second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and KS Bharat (wk).

