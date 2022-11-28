South Korea's draw against Uruguay must have felt like a win for them considering the latter is one of the most prolific sides in South American football. Next up for the South Koreans is a game against Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan where a win will significantly lift their chances of making it to the Round of 16. Paul Bento, the South Korean coach, would have been happy with a point but he knows there is a lot of scope for improvement with his side failing to register a single shot on target in the last game. Opponents Ghana gave Portugal a tough fight in the opener and were left disappointed by a narrow 3-2 loss. The African nation attacked with intent and this is where their strength lies. If they can shore up their defense, they are in with a chance. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Kim Min-Jae is out with an injury for South Korea and apart from him manager Paulo Bento has a full-strength squad to select his playing eleven from. Hwang Hee-Chan has resumed training but is unlikely to be risked against Ghana. Son Heung-Min has a lot riding on his shoulders in the attacking third for the side as he needs to come up with the goals. Hwang Ui-Jo will play the lone striker role for the team.

Osman Bukari could be inducted into the starting eleven by Ghana and that means their formation will change to a fluid 4-2-3-1. Mohammed Salisu will drop out of the team while Mohammad Kudus plays the no 10 roles. Inaki Williams leads the attack and his pace is key as he comes up against a rigid Korean backline. Andre Ayew is a goal-scoring threat if he is accorded space. FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H Points Table Updated Live: Portugal Occupy Top Spot, South Korea Placed Second.

When Is South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue Details)

The South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans in India can watch South Korea vs Ghana (KOR vs GHA), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 1/ 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, they have to tune in to MTV or Sports 18 Khel.

How To Watch South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The South Korea vs Ghana is available online for live streaming as well. Fans will be provided live streaming of the game absolutely free in several commentary languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam by JioCinema app and website. The two teams will cancel each other out at the end of ninety minutes with both nations not opting for risks.

