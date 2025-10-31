Wellington [New Zealand], October 31 (ANI): Northern Districts pacer Kristian Clarke has joined the New Zealand ODI squad ahead of the third and final match of the series against England, which will be played on Saturday at Sky Stadium.

The 24-year-old joined the ODI squad at training in Wellington on Friday as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Matt Henry, according to a press release from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025: India and Australia Cricketers, Match Officials, MCG Staffers Wear Black Armbands in Memory of Ben Austin (Watch Video).

Henry returned home (Christchurch) today, after failing to recover from the left calf strain that ruled him out of Wednesday's second Chemist Warehouse ODI against England in Hamilton.

Clarke joins the ODI squad in good form, having notched his maiden domestic century and claimed 3-57 in the Ford Trophy yesterday to help his side down the Central Stags in New Plymouth.

Also Read | Ben Austin Dies: Shikhar Dhawan Condoles the Demise of Teen Australia Cricketer, Says 'No Words Can Ease the Pain of Losing Someone So Young' (See Post).

Clarke, who was born and raised half an hour from Hamilton in Te Awamutu, first emerged as a player to watch when he starred for New Zealand with bat and ball at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa, the New Zealand Cricket press release added.

Since debuting for Northern Districts in 2022, he has played 75 first-class games across the three formats and toured with New Zealand A to Bangladesh earlier this year.

New Zealand have already sealed the ODI series against England with victories in the first two matches at Mount Maunganui and Hamilton. Their next assignment is a home T20I series against the West Indies, starting November 5.

Squads:

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Kane Williamson, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)