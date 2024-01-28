Bloemfontein [South Africa], January 28 (ANI): The defending champions, India continued to march unbeaten in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup following their monumental 201-run victory over the USA on Sunday at the Mangaung Oval.

It was another clinical all-rounder performance from the young Indian team in the group stage. Arshin Kulkarni's 108 combined with Musheer Khan's 73 handed India a firm grip on the game.

Also Read | Newport County vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Fourth Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

While in the second innings, Naman Tiwari spearheaded the bowling attack once again shined with the ball claiming a four-wicket haul in his nine-over spell.

He left his impression in the first over of the game by breaching Bhavya Mehta's guard, dismissing him for a two-ball duck.

Also Read | ICC Lifts Suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket With Immediate Effect.

The US batters struggled to find their groove throughout the 327-run chase. Utkarsh Srivastava showed some fight scoring 40 off 73 deliveries. Amogh Arepally (21) also managed to get off to a start but failed to capitalize on it.

Both of them showed grit and determination but it wasn't enough to keep the scoreboard ticking and stay level with the increasing ball-to-run ratio.

In the first innings, Kulkarni went all guns blazing during his rollicking 108 off 118 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and three maximums.

Musheer also took his form from the second game and scored a vital 73, which kept India on course to a big total.

Priyanshu Moliya and Aravelly Avanish made short yet effective cameos towards the climax of the game scoring 27* off 19 and 12* off 7 respectively.

Brief Score: India U-19 326/5 (Arshin Kulkarni 108, Musheer Khan 73; Ateendra Subramanian 2-45) vs USA U-19 (Utkarsh Srivastava 40; Naman Tiwari 4-20). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)