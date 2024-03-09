Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Mar 9 (PTI) Indian racer Kush Maini on Saturday grabbed the pole position in the F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix here to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, has thus remained in contention for a historic F2 title.

Also Read | Nuwan Thushara’s Hat-Trick Helps Sri Lanka Seal T20I Series Victory Against Bangladesh.

Maini currently stands at fifth position in the Formula 2 Drivers' Championship with 27 points. The table is led by the winner of the first round, Zane Maloney, who has 47 points.

In fact, Maini had claimed the pole position in the first round itself but he was later disqualified and started the race from the back of the grid due to technical issues.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Cruises to 28-Run Victory over Bangladesh in 3rd T20I, Bags T20I Series 2-1.

He eventually finished seventh and was also able to garner points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)