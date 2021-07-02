Detroit (US), Jul 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a frustrating day on the greens, carding 1-under 71 in the opening round to lie tied 87th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic here.

Lahiri, who has been striking the ball alright, found 11 of the 18 greens in regulation, but the putts did not fall. He missed at least two putts inside six feet, another inside 10 feet and few just a little longer.

The Olympic-bound golfer birdied the first, seventh and 14th and dropped shots on ninth and 17th. He will need a solid second round to make it to the weekend.

After finishing T-25 at Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Lahiri had missed the cut at Travelers, but got some good news as he qualified for the Olympic Games.

Davis Thompson matched a Detroit Golf Club record with a 9-under 63 to take the early first-round lead. Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis were two shots back.

Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun shot 66, putting them another stroke behind the surprising leader.

Due to inclement weather play was suspended for a little over three hours and then darkness forced the suspension of the first round with 27 players left on the golf course.

The 22-year-old Thompson, who took advantage of favourable conditions with rain-softened greens and light wind, is in the field as a sponsor exemption after sending an email to tournament officials, asking for a spot.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau got off to a shaky start, a day after parting ways with caddie Tim Tucker. He shot 72 and is T-110 and in danger of missing the cut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)