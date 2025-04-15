Karachi [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars' seasoned left-arm spinner Asif Afridi is striving to achieve a unique goal in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) 10, targeting to bowl the highest number of dot balls in the tournament and concede the fewest boundaries.

The 38-year-old ball tweaker has been involved in Pakistan's domestic circuit throughout his career. As he continues to walk in the twilight phase of his career, the veteran spinner has laid out an ambitious goal for himself while speaking to Geo News: "My goal is to bowl the highest number of dot balls in the tournament while also conceding the fewest boundaries."

Afridi went on to reveal that he is still struggling with pain from an eye injury. Last month, he was struck below the right eye in a freak training incident when a ball ricocheted from a pole during a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. As he continues to fight through pain to enjoy the sport he loves, Afridi emphasises that despite the setback, his focus shifts entirely to the game once he steps onto the field.

"I do feel discomfort, especially while running, but when the match begins, I forget everything and just concentrate on my performance. Passion and love for the game make this pain insignificant. Once the match starts, my mind is only on cricket," he said.

In the ongoing edition of PSL, Afridi has made two appearances and scythed three scalps at an average of 11.66 while maintaining a clinical economy of 5.52. In modern-day cricket, where batters thrive on placid conditions in the T20 format, Afridi explained the challenges and pressure that fall on bowlers.

"In today's cricket, bowlers face immense pressure. Instead of planning for the entire match, I plan ball by ball. Focusing on each delivery individually helps me stay effective. My strategy is to maximise dot balls and minimise scoring opportunities," he said.

The seasoned spinner shared his views about Lahore Qalandars' campaign in PSL 10 and expressed optimism following their recent triumph against Quetta Gladiators and said, "We will give Karachi Kings a tough time and aim to win the upcoming match (against Karachi Kings on Tuesday). The team is like a family; everyone gets along well, and the atmosphere is fantastic."

Afridi,38, weighed in on the concerns around his age. He quickly dismissed the notion that the age factor affects performance and said, "Age only becomes a problem if a player isn't putting in effort. As long as I'm giving my 100 per cent on the field, my age doesn't matter." (ANI)

