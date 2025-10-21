Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 21 (ANI): South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt continued her excellent form in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, joining the elite 1,000 World Cup runs club and surpassing Australian great Belinda Clark in the all-time ODI run-scorers list.

In a rain-hit encounter against Pakistan in Colombo on Wednesday, Wolvaardt led from the front with a fine 82-ball 90, guiding her side to a commanding 312/9 in 40 overs, featuring ten boundaries and two sixes.

With this knock, the South African skipper has now taken her overall ODI tally to 4,921 runs, becoming the sixth-highest run-getter in women's ODIs. She also became the eighth player to score over 1,000 runs in Women's World Cup history, having now accumulated 1,027 runs in 21 matches. Former Australian batter Clark scored 4844 ODI runs in her career.

In the ongoing edition, Wolvaardt sits second on the run charts with 270 runs in six matches, just behind Australia's Alyssa Healy, who has 294 runs from four games.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. They struck early when Tazmin Brits fell for a duck, but Wolvaardt and Sune Luus steadied the innings with a crucial 118-run stand. Luus played her part with a fluent 61 off 59 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

South Africa's aggressive approach kept the scoreboard moving, as they reached 150 in just 22.2 overs. Marizanne Kapp then powered the innings further with an unbeaten 68 off 43 balls, which included six fours and three sixes.

Chloe Tryon added 21 off 16 balls, while Nadine de Klerk scored a blistering 41 off just 16 deliveries.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets each. South Africa's powerful batting display ensured a strong total in a shortened 40-over contest. (ANI)

