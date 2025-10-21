Defending champions PSG will take on Bayer Leverkusen in their next encounter in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. PSG have won both their games so far in the UCL and have defeated last season's semifinalist Barcelona in their last game. PSG came back from being 1-0 down to win the match 2-1. Luis Enrique's side have been comfortable in the continental competition as they are now unbeaten for 14 matches since the last season. They have won 12 of those games and are currently in a five-match winning streak. Although they suffered a stutter in their last Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg and lost their top spot to Marseille, PSG will be confident to seal this game in their favour. Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner Ousmane Dembele Returns to PSG Squad for UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Clash Against Bayer Leverkusen.

One of PSG and Enrique's key weapon since last season has been Ousmane Dembele. Enrique has used Dembele in a dynamic role and the French forward has shown terrific adjustment to every role he has been assigned. His pressing, two footedness, clinical finishing has made him a lethal weapon and deservingly, he won the Ballon d'Or this year. Dembele provides the platform for the likes of Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to express themselves and fans also look towards him for his offensive contributions. Fans eager to know whether Ousmane Dembele will play the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UCL 2025-26 game, will get the entire information here. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

Will Ousmane Dembele Play Tonight in Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UCL 2025-26 Match?

While being in the International duty for France, Ousmane Dembele suffered aa muscle injury and was out for six weeks. Good news for the fans as he joined PSG training some days back and has been selected in the squad travelling to Germany for the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match. It is possible that Luis Enrique doesn't include him immediately in the playing XI and allows him to come from bench at some stage of the game. It is unlikely that he will feature in the playing XI of PSG, although it will depend on how is shape is on matchday.

