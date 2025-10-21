UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: PSG will be back in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 action as they will take on German club Bayer Leverkusen in their next encounter in the league stage. Defending champions PSG are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in the UEFA Champions League. They have won 12 off those 14 games and are in a five-match winning streak in the competition. They are coming out of a solid comeback victory against Barcelona and are prepared to extend their winning run. PSG's biggest strength is the age group and talents coach Luis Enrqiue has in his hand. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Vitinha, Joao Neves can trouble any opposition and right now, stopping PSG is a big ask. Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner Ousmane Dembele Returns to PSG Squad for UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Clash Against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, didn't have the best of starts to their UCL campaign and are 25th in the league phase table. They have two draws in their belt. In the opening game, they came back from two goal down to tie 2-2 with FC Copenhagen and then secured a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven. Bayer Leverkusen are fifth in the Bundesliga 2025-26 points table, having sacked new coach Erik Ten Hag early in the season. They have four wins in the German League, which shows, they are gradually improving now having lost successful coach Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid. But PSG are a juggernaut at this point of time and Bayer Leverkusen will hope they can take the advantage of it being an away game for PSG.

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Date Wednesday, October 22 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Defending champions PSG will visit Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22. The Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid online viewing option, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows IShowSpeed How to Do Viking Clap Celebration After Al-Nassr's Victory, Tags Him on Instagram Story.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be an end-to-end contest with plenty of chances created by both clubs.

