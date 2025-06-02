Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi said learning from teammates and looking to improve every day are crucial ingredients in the effort to improve his game further.

The 20-year-old Raghuvanshi, who made his First-Class debut last season and has been representing Mumbai in the shorter formats since 2023, was picked up by Sobo Mumbai Falcons for Rs 14 lakh for the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League.

"I think just looking at all the senior players that I have played with and against, just how professional they are to improve their game,” Raghuvanshi told the media on the sidelines of the launch of the team song, mascot and jersey for Mumbai Falcons.

“Anytime you play cricket, it's about giving your 100 percent and looking to improve day by day. Even in this league, it's just about giving my 100 percent for the team every game I play and looking to learn and improve every game,” he said.

Raghuvanshi said he would try to produce his best irrespective of the formats he plays.

“I don't really think about easy or tough. I think about every cricket game as a very important one. I'm excited for it every day whatever level it is and I just give my 100 percent whatever level it is," he said.

“I'm a young player myself, so I'm going to try to learn from them and that's how good players are, right? We try to learn from each other. If I find that I can learn something from my teammates, then I'm going to try to grab it and I think they're going to do the same,” he said.

The young cricketer said playing in the star-studded Mumbai T20 league will improve him as a cricketer.

“It's the best players in Bombay who are playing this league. When you play with the best, your game also levels up and you see what the best do and you try to learn from it.

“They're all, me included, we're all going to have a great learning experience and try to learn as much as we can,” he added.

