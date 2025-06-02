The England national cricket team will meet the West Indies national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series. The England vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 will be held at the Kennington Oval in London on June 3. England are leading the three-match ODI series 2-0. The Three Lions will look to whitewash in the upcoming final ODI against the Men in Maroon. The English side thrashed the West Indies by 238 runs in the first ODI after posting a monstrous 400 on the board. Keacy Carty Scores His Third Century in Four One-Day International Games, Achieves Feat During ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

Talking about the second ODI, West Indies made a competitive 308 runs after Keacy Carty slammed 103 off 15 deliveries. Shai Hope played a gritty knock of 78 runs off 66 balls. While chasing, veteran Joe Root delivered a masterclass with the bat. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 166 runs off 139 balls and helped his side to chase down the target in 48.5 overs. Root was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. Joe Root Becomes Leading Run-Scorer For England in ODI History, Achieves Feat During ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) and Shai Hope (WI).

Batters: Ben Duckett (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG) and Keacy Carty (WI).

All-Rounders: Joe Root (ENG), Roston Chase (WI) and Matthew Forde (WI).

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI) and Saib Mahmood(ENG).

ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Keacy Carty (c), Joe Root (vc).

ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Shai Hope (WI), Ben Duckett (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG), Keacy Carty (WI), Joe Root (ENG), Roston Chase (WI), Matthew Forde (WI), Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI) and Saqib Mahmood (ENG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).