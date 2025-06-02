Punjab Kings entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) final only for the second time in their history as they defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The last time they entered a final was in 2014 when they ended as runner-up. This is the first time they have entered play-offs since then and are now one step away from the title. Shreyas Iyer has led PBKS into the final and became the captain to lead two different franchises in consecutive finals of IPL. The uncapped players of Punjab Kings have also made a strong impact. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli’s 18-Year Wait Meets Punjab Kings’ Tenacity As Indian Premier League Set To Crown New Winner.

The Punjab Kings started their campaign with a thrilling win against Gujarat Titans in a very high scoring game. They followed it up with three solid victories against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. PBKS suffered a shock loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, when they couldn't defend a big score. The turning point of the season came next game when the faced Kolkata Knight Riders at home. They scored only 111 runs and KKR had to chase 112 runs. But PBKS defended the score successfully, bowling KKR out for only 95 runs. The win instilled a lot of belief in the side and they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the next match. Although they lost the return leg against RCB and the next match against KKR was washed out, PBKS kept on winning defeating CSK, LSG, RR and GT once again. They lost only against DC before ending the league stages with a win against Mumbai Indians. In the Qualifier 1 against RCB, they lost. They returned strong in the Qualifier 2 beating Mumbai Indians once again and moved to the final.

Date Match Result March 25 GT vs PBKS PBKS won by 11 runs April 01 LSG vs PBKS PBKS won by 8 wickets April 05 PBKS vs RR RR won by 50 runs April 08 PBKS vs CSK PBKS won by 18 runs April 12 SRH vs PBKS SRH won by 8 wickets April 15 PBKS vs KKR PBKS won by 16 runs April 18 RCB vs PBKS PBKS won by 5 wickets April 20 PBKS vs RCB RCB won by 7 wickets April 26 KKR vs PBKS Match Abandoned April 30 CSK vs PBKS PBKS won by 4 wickets May 04 PBKS vs LSG PBKS won by 37 runs May 18 RR vs PBKS PBKS won by 10 runs May 24 PBKS vs DC DC won by 6 wickets May 26 PBKS vs MI PBKS won by 7 wickets May 29 PBKS vs RCB RCB won by 8 wickets June 01 PBKS vs MI PBKS won by 5 wickets

After more than a decade of striving, Punjab Kings are knocking on the doors of the glory that has evaded their reach for so long, It would be a tough battle as their opposition has also come prepared following a great season. Fans will hope that just like Shreyas Iyer gave the title to Kolkata Knight Riders, he would do the same for Punjab Kings.

