London, Feb 29 (AP) A Leeds fan was taken to a hospital after an incident in the stands during the team's FA Cup fifth-round match at Chelsea on Wednesday.

British media reported the supporter fell from the top tier at Stamford Bridge after Leeds had opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Both teams said an “incident” had occurred, but did not confirm a spectator falling. There was no immediate word on the fan's condition.

“Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first half of tonight's FA Cup game,” a Leeds statement said. “The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services.”

Chelsea, which issued an identical statement, won the game 3-2 with Conor Gallagher's last-minute goal handing the Blues a quarterfinal at home to Leicester on the weekend of March 16-17. (AP) AM

