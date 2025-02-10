Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Delhi Royals secured a convincing victory while Dubai Giants also opened their account by defeating Gujarat in the ongoing Legend 90 League here at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The first match, which began at 4 PM on Sunday, saw Big Boys opting to bat first after winning the toss. However, they struggled against Delhi Royals' disciplined bowling attack.

Also Read | Ireland Cricket Team Wins Third Straight Cricket Test Match After Beating Zimbabwe on Final Day.

Despite crucial contributions from Naman Sharma (37) and Amardeep Sonkar (32), the team could only manage 115/6 in the allotted 15 overs, as the rest of the batting lineup failed to provide adequate support, as stated in a release from Legend 90 League.

Chasing a target of 116, Delhi Royals displayed an aggressive approach, putting up a 97-run partnership for the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes, while his partner Simmons continued his fine form with a blistering 57 off 29 balls, which included six fours and four sixes.

Also Read | WPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Says Harmanpreet Kaur's Role Key to Mumbai Indians Regaining First-Season Glory.

Dhawan was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century. In the bowling department, Delhi's attack was in top form. Anureet Singh took two wickets, while Parvinder Awana, Lakhwinder Singh, Bipul Sharma, and Rajwinder Singh bagged one wicket each.

The second match, which started at 7 PM, saw Dubai Giants facing Gujarat Samp Army.

Dubai won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that worked in their favour. Gujarat's innings got off to a shaky start as Isuru Udana dismissed Cameron Delport for a duck in the very first over. However, Chirag Gandhi (48*) and Thisara Perera (42) steadied the innings, helping Gujarat post a respectable total of 137/4 in 15 overs. However, the target proved insufficient against Dubai's batting firepower.

Dubai, desperate for a win after losing their first two matches, came out with a different intent. Opener and captain Richard Levi provided a solid start with a quickfire 34 at a strike rate of 200. Later, Kithuruwan Vithanage (26) and Brendan Taylor (47 off 25 balls) ensured a comfortable 7-wicket victory for Dubai Giants.

Vikas Tokas, who took 2 wickets for 27 runs in 3 overs, was named Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance.

On Monday, Chhattisgarh Warriors will lock horns with Big Boys while Rajasthan Kings will face Gujarat Samp Army here at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)