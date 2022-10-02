Jodhpur, Oct 2 (PTI) Manipal Tigers were knocked out of Legends League Cricket (LLC) despite a three-wicket win over India Capitals at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium here.

The Tigers finished on the same number of points — 5 — as the Gujarat Giants, but an inferior net run rate meant they finished at the bottom of the four-team table. Only the top three teams qualify for the playoffs.

Chasing a 184-run target, former West Indies batter Ricardo Powell used his power to the fullest as he hit fours and sixes almost at will. When the Tigers were 167/2 in 16.4 overs, they needed to make the remaining 17 runs off 10 balls to finish with a better net run rate than the Giants.

With Powell going hammer and tongs and a set Corey Anderson at the other end, it seemed the Tigers were well on course.

But the match turned dramatically. First Anderson (39 off 21 balls) got out and then, a few balls later, Powell too departed. The Caribbean big-hitter made 96 off just 52 balls with eight fours and seven sixes. At that stage, the Tigers needed 11 off 3 balls.

Earlier, fifties from Hamilton Masakadza (60 off 35 balls), Denesh Ramdin (64 off 51 balls) and Ross Taylor (51 not out off 31 balls) helped the Capitals post a challenging 183/2. PTI

