Leipzig (Germany), Jan 26 (AP) Bundesliga soccer club Leipzig says it has released two players from its under-19 team after they made racist comments about other players.

“Both made demonstrably racist comments about fellow players and thus behaved in an extremely unsporting and unacceptable manner,” the club said in a statement, adding that it released them as soon as the matter came to light.

Also Read | 'One of the Worst Grand Slam Matches I’ve Played' Novak Djokovic Reacts Following His Loss to Jannik Sinner in Semifinals of Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

Leipzig didn't name the players or give their ages.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose praised other players on the youth team for reporting the comments to academy staff.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Announces Departure From Liverpool at the End of 2023-24 Season.

“Someone there stood up and said that this is not the way it works,” Rose said. “The club then took necessary and correct steps.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)