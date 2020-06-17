Sports News | Lewandowski Terms Bayern Munich as 'best Team in Germany' After Club Clinches 8th Successive Bundesliga Title

Bremen [Germany], June 17 (ANI): Robert Lewandowski is all praise for Bayern Munich, claiming it to be the 'best team in Germany' after his side clinched eighth successive Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday to seal the title with two games to spare.

"We're German champions. It's obviously a bit difficult celebrating without fans. That certain something extra, that passion is lacking. We're nevertheless very happy. It's not been an easy season, we've fought long for the title," the club's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying.

"I hope we get to celebrate with the fans in the stadium soon. In the first half, Werder played rather defensively but played well. In the second half we needed to score to make it a bit easier. We've shown we're the best team in Germany and we want to play even better in the Champions League," he added.

Lewandowski's goal in the 43rd minute was enough for the Hansi Flick side to claim a victory.

The Poland striker's 31st goal of the season was also a personal record, and in addition to this, Lewandowski is just the fifth player in Bundesliga history to score more than 30 goals in a single season, after Lothar Emmerich, Gerd Muller, Dieter Muller and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Flick's men remained in control after the break and Lewandowski actually put the ball in the back of the net again in the 55th minute, but it was ruled out for offside.

Bayern Munich will next complete against SC Freiburg on June 20. (ANI)

