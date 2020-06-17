Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India

Amritsar Alligators will face Moga Mongoose in match 6 of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020. The Punjab Alligators vs Moga Mongoose match will be played on June 17 (Wednesday) at the 10-10 sports club ground in Bathinda. Both sides will be playing their second match in the T10 tournament and will be eager to do well. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match broadcast details for the Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose clash in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020, should scroll below for all information. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

Moga Mongoose faced the Bathinda Bulks in their opening game of the tournament while the Alligators were up against Firozpur Falcons in their first match. Harmeet Singh will be leading the Amritsar Alligators while Simranjeet is the captain of the Mongoose. Bith sides have plenty of talented players in their squad. Among them, Moga Mongoose’s Gurpreet Singh and Yogesh Sharma and Alligator’s Sudhir Bishnoi and Ishan Arora will be the ones to watch out for.

When to Watch for Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose, Punjab T10 Cricket League (Know Date & Time Details)

Match number six in Punjab T10 Cricket League will be played between Amritsar Alligators and Moga Mongoose. The match will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground in Bathinda on June 17, 2020 (Wednesday). It is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose, Punjab T10 Cricket League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to catch the live action of Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose clash in their television sets since there are no official broadcasters available for the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 in India.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose, Punjab T10 Cricket League?

Fans, however, need not worry as they always enjoy live action on online platforms. FanCode will be live streaming the Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose game for the fans. Viewers can either follow the game on the FanCode app or visit the FanCode website and catch the live match. For score updates of the game, fans can browse to cricketworld.com, cricheroes.com and flashscore.com.

Squads

Amritsar Alligators - Harmeet Singh (C), Rahul Lutava, Ishan Arora, Sunny Kumar, Manish Kumar, Rohit, Jasbir Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sudhir Bishnoi, Dimmpy Kumar, Navpreet Navi, Vickyh Kinger, Harinder Benipal, Darminder Sukha.

Moga Mongoose - Simranjeet (C), Rohit Soni, Kuldeep Sharma, Naveen Garg, Karanveer Walia, Nageshwar, Jasbir Singh, Simmu Rathore, Abhilash Menon, Sukhveer Bains, Gurpreet Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Satnam Singh, Rishab Tondon.

