New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) From walking 10 kilometres to watch his idol Manpreet Singh in action to now gearing up to play alongside him in the upcoming Hockey India League, life has come full circle for Indian junior team skipper, Amir Ali.

Amir is set to share the field with Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning India captain as a member of Team Gonasika.

"To think that I once went to watch HIL matches, and now I'll be playing in them, is a very special feeling," the 20-year-old who led the Indian team to a record-extending fifth title at the Junior Asia cup recently, said in a Hockey India release.

"I am very excited to play alongside my idol Manpreet Singh and look forward to learning from him and give my best under his guidance."

Son of a motorcycle mechanic, the India defender from Lucknow grew up witnessing financial struggles firsthand.

Determined to end his family's hardships, Amir pursued hockey with an unwavering resolve.

"During my teenage years, I felt embarrassed by my father's job as a bike mechanic because I wasn't mature enough to realise that no work is insignificant," said Ali who was bagged by Team Gonasika for Rs 34 lakh in the HIL 2024-25 auction.

"But it was our family's struggles that pushed me to pursue my dreams in hockey. I wanted to change our financial situation and make my family and country proud.

"That desire became my greatest motivation to succeed as a hockey player. My parents are proud, and that gives me immense joy.

"Now, whatever I earn from playing hockey, I send it to my father because I don't want him to face any difficulties. My goal is to support him in every way I can and knowing that it brings him happiness is what truly fulfills me," he added.

Now, Amir is focused on contributing to Gonasika's success.

"Winning the Junior Asia Cup boosted my confidence, and I want to carry that momentum into the HIL. My goal is to give my 100 per cent and help my team lift the trophy," he added.

Beyond the league, Amir aspires to cement his place in India's senior national team.

His journey from grassroots hockey to the national stage is a testament to his hard work, discipline, and respect for the sport.

"Always respect your coach, stay disciplined, and work hard. If you are honest towards your work, you will achieve your goal," he signed off.

