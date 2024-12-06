Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are all set to take on the Karim Benzema-led Al-Ittihad in the next Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. This is going to be a high-voltage clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr. Karim Benzema-led Al-Ittihad is currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings after winning 11 of their 12 matches played so far. Al-Ittihad are in a good form. On the other hand, Al-Nassr have only been able to win a couple of matches out of the last five. Out of 12 Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches played so far, Al-Nassr have only been able to win seven matches. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Unveiled; Lionel Messi Returns to Europe As Inter Miami Face Al-Ahly in Opener, Real Madrid and Manchester City Drawn in Separate Groups.

Al-Nassr fell prey to Qatari side Al-Sadd in their last match, which was played at the AFC Champions League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo was not a part of the Al-Nassr squad during their last match. The 39-year-old was rested because he has already played a good number of football games for club and country this season. Al-Nassr even lost to the newly promoted side, Al-Qadisiyah. This is their only loss of the Saudi Pro League this season. Al-Nassr will look forward to put a show when they will travel for an away Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match against Al-Ittihad.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Every time Al-Nassr or Portugal National Football Team is in action, a question is always there, will Cristiano Ronaldo play? But for Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match CR7 will surely be a part of the Al-Nassr squad because it is an important game for Ronaldo and his club. Winning three points will be an essential part. But it is going to be a tough match for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr if we look at Al-Ittihad's form. Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture Win Hearts As He Spends Quality Time With Young Footballers, Al-Nassr Star Also Calls Saudi Arabia's Bid For FIFA World Cup 2034 'Inspiring' (See Post).

Ronaldo has been consistent in scoring goals for Al-Nassr and it will not be a problem for CR7 this time as well. Cristiano Ronaldo will be up against his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema. Both of them have mutual respect for one other and are also in the race for the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Golden Boot. It will be interesting to see how CR7 will try to defend his Saudi Pro League golden boot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).