London, Feb 27 (AP) The lights went out on England and Spain in their Nations League match at Wembley Stadium.

European champion England led world champion Spain 1-0 early in the second half on Wednesday when stadium was suddenly plunged into darkness when the floodlights shut down.

Digital advertising hoardings and lighting within corporate boxes remained functioning.

Play resumed after a short break when the lights powered back up.

The game was a rematch of the World Cup final in Sydney in 2023 when Spain beat England 1-0 to lift the trophy.

On this occasion, Jess Park's first-half goal sealed victory for England. AP

