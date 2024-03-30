Lille (France), Mar 30 (AP) Edon Zhegrova scored in each half for Lille to beat Lens 2-1 in their derby and move up to third place in the French league.

The Kosovan winger got the opening goal after nine minutes when he superbly controlled a long ball from Nabil Bentaleb and fired a low shot into the corner from 15 meters out.

His second came on the hour mark. Gabriel Gudmundsson's strike was parried by goalkeeper Brice Samba and Zhegrova had the simplest of tasks converting the rebound.

Elye Wahi got a goal back for Lens with 13 minutes remaining.

The result extended Lille's unbeaten run to six games and lifted it above Monaco on goal difference. Monaco plays at Metz on Saturday.

Lens remained in sixth place.

Paris Saint-Germain tops the table 12 points clear of second-placed Brest. AP

