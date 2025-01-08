New York, Jan 8 (AP) LIV Golf will play its final three events in the United States the same week as the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour.

The Saudi-funded league released the rest of its 2025 schedule on Tuesday, adding stops in Florida, Virginia and Michigan, along with taking its event in Mexico to the course once used for a World Golf Championship in Mexico City.

The 14-tournament season starts Feb. 6 in Saudi Arabia. LIV Golf has six events in the United States, one fewer than last season.

It's the end of the year that is different. The 2024 season ended in September. Now the final three tournaments, including the season-ending team championship, will be held the same weeks as the PGA Tour's three-tournament postseason.

LIV Golf goes to Bolingbrook Golf Club in the Chicago suburbs on Aug. 8-10, the same week as the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. It then moves to The Club at Chatham Hills in Indianapolis on Aug. 15-17, when the PGA Tour goes to Caves Valley outside Baltimore for the BMW Championship.

The LIV Team Championship in Michigan is the same week as the Tour Championship in Atlanta. LIV is taking its season finale to The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth, Michigan, a course that opened last year is about 30 minutes west of Detroit.

LIV also added Trump National Doral near Miami a week before the Masters, and a stop a week before the U.S. Open at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, which hosted the Solheim Cup last year and the Presidents Cup three times.

Instead of going to the Mayakoba resort along the Gulf of Mexico to start the year, LIV is going to Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, where the PGA Tour took a World Golf Championship from 2017 through 2020.

Dustin Johnson (twice), Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed — all with LIV Golf — were the winners the four years at Chapultepec.

Gone from the U.S. schedule for LIV are stops in Las Vegas, The Greenbrier in West Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee. (AP)

